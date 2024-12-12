Muslim Teacher Beats Student For Chanting ‘Radhe Radhe’ In MP School, Suspended For 5 Days

Narsinghpur: A student studying in class 7 of Chavara Devi Vidyapeeth School in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district was allegedly beaten by a Muslim teacher for saying ‘Radhe Radhe,’ police said on Thursday.

The incident was brought to the attention of the police by the parents of the student.

Muslim Teacher Beats Student For Saying 'Radhe Radhe'

As per the police investigation, it was revealed that the incident originated from a dispute between students, with the teacher becoming involved.

“The case was determined to not constitute a cognisable offence, leaving further action to the school management,” an official said.

According to the police, a mutual settlement has been reached between the teacher and the student’s family.