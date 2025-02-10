Published 14:40 IST, February 10th 2025
Muslim Woman Converts Hindu Man for 'Nikah', 5 Held After Father's Complaint in UP's Bijnor
Jaswant Singh, a resident of Purana Dhampur, lodged a complaint on Sunday, alleging that his son Mukul was in a relationship with a Muslim woman.
- India News
- 1 min read
Bijnor: Five persons, including a cleric and a woman, have been arrested for allegedly converting a Hindu man and solemnising his nikah, officials said on Monday.
Jaswant Singh, a resident of Purana Dhampur, lodged a complaint on Sunday, alleging that his son Mukul was in a relationship with a Muslim woman.
On Saturday night, the woman along with her father Shahid, mother Rukhsana, cleric Maulana Irshad, and Maulana Gufran, took Mukul to a madrasa, where they allegedly converted him to Islam and performed his nikah, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dharam Singh Marchal said.
Following the complaint, police registered a case against Maulana Irshad, Maulana Gufran, Saima, and her parents under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.
All five accused were arrested on Sunday and further probe is on in the matter, the ASP said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 14:40 IST, February 10th 2025