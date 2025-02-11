Published 15:19 IST, February 11th 2025
'Must Democratise Technology': PM Modi Calls for Bias-Free AI at Paris Summit | Key Takeaways
"We must build quality data centres free from biases, we must democratize technology and create people centre applications", PM Modi said at AI Summit in Paris.
New Delhi: During the AI Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the need to address inherent biases in artificial intelligence. Highlighting the importance of ethical AI development, he cautioned against the risks posed by biased algorithms and stressed the need for responsible innovation to ensure AI serves humanity fairly.
"Governance is also about ensuring access to all, especially in the Global South. It is where the capabilities are most lacking be it power, talent, or data for the financial resources. AI can help transform millions of lives by improving health, education, agriculture and so much more. It can help create a world in which the journey to sustainable development goals becomes easier and faster. To do this, we must pull together resources and talent. We must develop open-source systems that enhance trust and transparency. We must build quality data sets free from biases..."
Here are Key Takeaways From PM Modi's Address at AI Summit in Paris
- “I am grateful to my friend President Macron for hosting this summit and for inviting me to co-chair it. AI is already reshaping our economy, security and even our society. AI is writing the code for humanity in this century...”, Prime Minister stated at AI summit.
- "Let me begin with a simple experiment. If you upload your medical report to an AI app, it can explain in simple language, free of any jargon what it means for your health. But if you ask the same app to draw an image of someone writing with their left hand, the app will most likely draw someone writing with their right hand...", said PM Modi.
- "AI is developing at an unprecedented scale and speed and being adapted and deployed even faster. There is also a deep interdependence across borders. Therefore, there is a need for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards that upload our shared values, address risks, and build trust", the Prime Minister stated.
- "But governance is not just about managing rifts and rivalries. It is also about promoting innovation and deploying it for the global good. So we must think deeply and discuss openly about innovation and governance...", said PM at AI summit.
- "We must develop open source systems that enhance trust and transparency. We must build quality data centres free from biases, we must democratize technology and create people centre applications. We must address concerns related to cyber security, disinformation and deepfakes. We must also ensure that technology is rooted in local ecosystems for it to be effective and useful. Loss of jobs is AI's most feared disruption, but history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology, only its nature changes. We need to invest in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI-driven future."
- Highlighting India’s Digital and AI Leadership at AI Summit in Paris, PM Modi further asserted,"India has successfully built a digital public infrastructure for over 1.4 billion people at a very low cost. It is built around an open and accessible network. It has regulations and a wide range of applications to modernise our economy, reform governance and transform the lives of our people...Today, India leads in AI adoption and techno-legal solutions on data privacy...We have one of the world's largest AI talent pools".
