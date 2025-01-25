Must Find Ways To Tackle Live-In Relationship To Save Moral Values: Allahabad HC

Prayagraj: Although live-in relationships have no social sanction, the youths' attraction to it demands there must be devised some framework or solution to save "moral values" of the society, the Allahabad High Court has observed.

Justice Nalin Kumar Srivastava made the observation while granting bail to Varanasi-based Akash Keshari, who was booked under various sections of IPC and SC/ST Act for allegedly establishing physical relations with a woman on pretext of marriage.

Keshari allegedly refused to marry the person, who approached Sarnath Police Station of Varanasi district.

"So far as the live-in relationship is concerned, it has got no social sanction but since the youth is attracted to such relations because a young person, male or female, can easily escape from his or her liability to his or her partner, their attraction is rapidly increasing in favour of such relations.

"It is high time we all thought and tried to find out some framework and solution to save the moral values of the society," the court observed while granting bail to the applicant.

Earlier, Keshari's counsel argued that the prosecution's story was false as the woman was a major and the relationship between them was consensual.

It was also submitted that she was in a live-in relationship with the appellant for about six years and the alleged abortion never happened.