Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Updated 11:55 IST, February 17th 2025

Mysuru Shocker: Family of Four Dies in Suspected Murder-Suicide

A family of four in Mysuru’s Vishweshwaraiah Nagar was found dead in their apartment on Monday morning.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
FAMILY OF FOUR DIES IN SUSPECTED SUICIDE | Image: Republic

Mysuru: A family of four in Mysuru’s Vishweshwaraiah Nagar was found dead in their apartment on Monday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Chetan (45), his wife Rupali (43), their son Kushal (15), and Chetan’s mother Priyamvada (62), officials said.

According to preliminary investigations, Chetan may have poisoned his family before taking his own life by hanging. However, the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Sources revealed that Chetan called his brother Bharat, who lives in the US, before taking the drastic step at around 4 AM and told him, “We are going to die by suicide,” before disconnecting the call.

A panicked Bharat immediately alerted Chetan’s in-laws, urging them to rush to the apartment. Unfortunately, by the time Chetan’s mother-in-law arrived, the tragedy had already occurred.

Senior officials, including Commissioner Seema Latkar, DCP Janhavi, and Vidyaranyapuram Inspector Mohit, visited the spot. A case has been registered at Vidyaranyapuram Police Station, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact reason behind this heartbreaking incident.

A detailed investigation into the incident has been launched.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 11:55 IST, February 17th 2025

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: