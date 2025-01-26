'Naari Shakti' Steals the Show as 148-Member CRPF Women’s Contingent Marches at Kartvya Path on 76th Republic Day | VIDEO

New Delhi: India celebrated its 76th Republic Day with a grand display of cultural diversity and military prowess at the annual parade in New Delhi. Among the highlights was the 148-member all-women marching contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), led by Assistant Commandant Aishwarya Joy M, embodying the spirit of Nari Shakti (women’s empowerment).

CRPF Women Contingent Showcases Unity

The CRPF Mahila Contingent, comprising women from various units deployed across the country for anti-insurgency, anti-Naxal, and law-and-order duties, represented a microcosm of India’s unity in diversity. Women personnel from different states came together to showcase their dedication and strength.

The Delhi Police All Women's Band also participated in the Republic Day parade for the second time and is being led by Band Master Ruyangunuo Kense. The Delhi Police Brass and Pipe Band comprises four Women sub-inspectors and 64 Women Constables.

BSF Camel Contingent Steals the Show

The Border Security Force (BSF) contingent, mounted on camels adorned in vibrant ceremonial attire, drew widespread applause. These "ships of the desert," crucial for operations in the harsh terrains of Rajasthan and the Rann of Kutch, added grandeur to the event. All personnel in the BSF camel contingent, known for their towering height and uniform moustaches, captivated the audience.

Adding a unique touch was the Camel Mounted Band of the BSF, the only band of its kind in the world. Established in 1986-87 by the Rajasthan Frontier, the band is a prominent feature in desert festivals and special events.

Army Band Leaves Audience Spellbound