  • Picnic Turns Tragic: Class 7 Boy Killed, Many Injured as Bus With 50 Onboard Overturns Near Nagpur

Published 12:12 IST, November 26th 2024

Picnic Turns Tragic: Class 7 Boy Killed, Many Injured as Bus With 50 Onboard Overturns Near Nagpur

The deceased boy was a Class 7 student, he said, without disclosing the name.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Picnic Turns Tragic: Class 7 Boy Killed, Many Injured as Bus With 50 Onboard Overturns Near Nagpur | Image: X/ Representative image

Nagpur: A student was killed and several students and teachers were injured as the bus carrying them to a picnic spot overturned near here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident took place when students and teachers of Saraswati High School in Shankar Nagar area here were heading for a picnic spot in neighbouring Wardha district in five buses.

One of the buses, with some 50 persons on board, overturned near Deoli Pendhari village on Hingani Road in a hilly section on the outskirts of the city, said an official of Hingna police station.

The deceased boy was a Class 7 student, he said, without disclosing the name. A girl and a teacher sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Nagpur, while others were taken to a nearby rural hospital.

Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident, police said. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:12 IST, November 26th 2024

