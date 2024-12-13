Nagpur Airport Seizes Parcel Containing Firecrackers Before Loading

Nagpur: A parcel containing firecrackers, intended for delivery to Mumbai, was intercepted and seized at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur on Friday. The airport police confirmed the incident saying that the parcel was checked after noticing a slight smoke from it.

The parcel was flagged as suspicious during a routine scan by airport personnel in the cargo section. When smoke started emanating from the package, the authorities were immediately notified.

Officers from Sonegaon Police Station quickly arrived at the scene and confiscated the parcel, which was found to contain firecrackers designed for scaring away monkeys. The parcel had been booked by a woman from Washim through a courier service.