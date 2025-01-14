Published 16:01 IST, January 14th 2025
Nagpur Man Dies of Electrocution While Trying to Steal Wires From Transformer
A 25-year-old man died of electrocution while he was attempting to steal wires from a transformer in Maharashtra's Nagpur district.
Nagpur: A 25-year-old man died of electrocution while he was attempting to steal wires from a transformer in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, according to the police on Tuesday.
An official said the incident occurred in the Jamtha area late on Sunday night.
Ankush Rajendra Patel, a resident of Shramik Nagar slum in Parsodi, was stuck on the transformer, and his charred body was discovered on Monday morning.
Patel had decided to steal oil and wires from the transformer in Mauli Nagar.
He climbed the transformer thinking the power had been cut off and got electrocuted.
The official said the deceased was a history-sheeter, with several theft cases against him at Hingna and Beltarodi police stations.
He was involved in stealing oil, wires, and iron from transformers.
(With PTI inputs)
