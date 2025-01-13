Search icon
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Nagpur Psychologist Arrested For Allegedly Blackmailing, Sexually Exploiting Over 50 Students

Published 23:53 IST, January 13th 2025

Nagpur Psychologist Arrested For Allegedly Blackmailing, Sexually Exploiting Over 50 Students

Nagpur Psychologist Arrested For Allegedly Blackmailing, Sexually Exploiting Over 50 Students

Reported by: Digital Desk
undefined | Image: undefined

Nagpur: A 45-year-old psychologist was arrested in Nagpur for allegedly blackmailing and sexually exploiting at least 50 of his students over the past 15 years, a police official said on Monday.

The accused, who operated a clinic and residential program in east Nagpur, faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Hudkeshwar police station official said.

"The psychologist allegedly lured students, particularly girls, with promises of personal and professional development. He organised trips and camps where he would sexually abuse them, take explicit photos, and later use these to blackmail them. The incident came to light after a former student, who was being blackmailed by the accused, approached the police," he said.

Several victims are married and may be hesitant to approach police to file complaints, the official added.

Police have formed a special committee to assist victims and ensure a thorough investigation, the official added. 

Updated 23:53 IST, January 13th 2025

