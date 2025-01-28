Search icon
  Nagpur Woman Ends Life After Narrating Harassment By Husband On Video Call To Parents

Published 16:28 IST, January 28th 2025

Nagpur Woman Ends Life After Narrating Harassment By Husband On Video Call To Parents

A 24-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Nagpur city allegedly committed suicide after making an emotional video call to her parents where she recounted harassment.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagpur Woman Ends Life After Narrating Harassment By Husband On Video Call To Parents | Image: ANI

Nagpur: A 24-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Nagpur city allegedly committed suicide after making an emotional video call to her parents where she recounted harassment and abuse by her husband.

After the incident on January 24, the police have lodged a case against her 32-year-old husband on charges of abetment to suicide.

The woman, a resident of the Old Bagadganj area of Nagpur, got married on June 7 last year.

Soon after the marriage, her husband allegedly began abusing and torturing her. He also restricted her communication with her parents, an official from Lakadganj police station said.

On January 24, around 10:45 am, a woman made an emotional video call to her 52-year-old mother, who resides in Jai Durga Nagar, Pardi. During the call, she shared details of the harassment and torture she was facing from her husband, according to officials.

Her mother tried to comfort her during the conversation, the official said.

Later that night, at around 11 pm, the woman allegedly took her own life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her home, he added.

The police have registered a case against the husband under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 85 (subjecting a woman to cruelty by her husband or his relatives). 

An investigation into the case is underway, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)

Updated 16:28 IST, January 28th 2025

