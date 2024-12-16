Naming Laws in Hindi is Thrusting Hindi: AIADMK

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK on Sunday alleged that the Centre naming laws in Hindi and Sanskrit amounted to indirect Hindi imposition and urged the union government to name laws in English.

At its executive committee and general council meeting here, the party in a resolution said that Hindi was one of the 22 languages listed in the eighth schedule of the Constitution. In Tamil Nadu, a two language formula of Tamil and English continues to be in vogue.

"Under the circumstances, the central government naming laws in Hindi and Sanskrit can be considered only as an indirect imposition of Hindi. It is very condemnable that the Centre changed the names of the three criminal laws, that were already in English," the resolution said.

Further, such a trend continued and the union government should ensure English names for laws it enacted, the AIADMK urged.

The party wanted the subject 'education' to be brought back under the state list of the Constitution and urged the Centre to make financial devolution to Tamil Nadu without any partiality.

The party, in total, passed 16 resolutions, including one that condemned the state government for not taking any steps to release Muslim prisoners who are in prison for over 20 years. The DMK had promises their release, the AIADMK said.

The opposition party also targeted the DMK over the tungsten mining issue and accused it of enacting 'drama' over scrapping NEET. Also, the AIADMK lashed out at the DMK regime alleging inaction to tackle the situation due to cyclone Fengal, that influenced extremely heavy rainfall and floods in several parts of the state.

While a resolution that vowed to make Palaniswami the chief minister again by winning the 2026 Assembly election was adopted, he hit out at the DMK regime for not fulfilling promises made ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls.

In his address, Palaniswami said that the DMK promised to conduct Assembly proceedings for 100 days in a year.

However, since 2021, it has so far held sittings for only 113 days and this was due to the ruling party's 'fear' of the AIADMK.

The DMK government should have held sessions covering 400 days, as per the DMK's assurance, he said.

Furthermore, he asked as to why the government has so far not implemented its assurance of live broadcast of Assembly proceedings. He accused the government of 'blacking out' the speeches of AIADMK legislators.

During the 10-year long AIADMK regime, the government successfully tackled the situation following several cyclones, brought 7.5 per cent internal reservation, facilitating the entry of oppressed people from government schools into state-run medical colleges.

Also, he listed several other initiatives during the AIADMK rule, including infra-projects such as building check dams, and providing relief to people during the coronavirus pandemic.