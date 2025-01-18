Bengaluru Metro To Halt Services Between Majestic And Indiranagar On January 19 | Check Details

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metro, also known as Namma Metro, has advised commuters of a temporary suspension of metro services on the Purple Line between Majestic and Indiranagar on January 19, due to essential track maintenance between Cubbon Park and MG Road. The services will be halted from 7 am to 10 am, and during this period, trains will not operate on this stretch. However, metro services on other sections of the Purple Line will continue as usual.

According to officials, trains between Challaghatta and Majestic, as well as between Whitefield (Kadugodi) and Indiranagar, will remain operational. Both the Purple and Green Lines will start their services at 7 am, following the regular Sunday schedule.

Namma Metro Fare Hike Expected

Meanwhile, there are reports that Bengaluru Metro passengers may soon face an increase in fares. The metro fares are expected to rise by 45 percent, which will add to the travel expenses for commuters across the city. This fare hike comes just after a 15 percent increase in bus fares by the Karnataka government.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has confirmed that the Fare Fixation Committee’s (FFC) recommendation for the fare hike has been approved. The official announcement of the new fare structure is expected to be made on January 18, with the fare revision likely taking effect from January 20.

Reason For Fare Hike

The fare revision is part of a broader effort to manage the rising operational costs of transport in the city. Recently, bus fares across Karnataka's state-run transport corporations (KSRTC, NWKRTC, KKRTC, and BMTC) were increased by 15 percent, effective from January 5.

According to Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil, the fare hikes are necessary due to rising operational expenses, including fuel and staff costs.

Patil pointed out that the daily diesel expenses for the transport corporations have increased from Rs 9.16 crore a decade ago to Rs 13.21 crore today. Similarly, daily staff costs have risen from Rs 12.95 crore to Rs 18.36 crore. The 15 percent bus fare increase is expected to generate an additional Rs 74.84 crore per month in revenue, which will help meet these rising costs.