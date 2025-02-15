Search icon
  Narrow Escape from Death: Car Overturns on Delhi Road While Saving A Passerby, Students Suffer Minor Injuries

Updated 07:37 IST, February 15th 2025

Narrow Escape from Death: Car Overturns on Delhi Road While Saving A Passerby, Students Suffer Minor Injuries

A car overturned on Nelson Mandela Marg in Delhi's southwest on Friday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Car overturns on Delhi's Nelson Mandela Marg | Image: freepik

New Delhi: A car overturned on Nelson Mandela Marg in Delhi's southwest on Friday, leaving four students with minor injuries after a dramatic collision.

The incident occurred when the students, identified as Piyush, Perveet, Himanshu, and Krishna all residents of Vasant Kunj were traveling from Munirka to Masoodpur. According to police reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a passerby.

The car veered off course, collided with a divider, and flipped over. Quick-thinking passersby rushed to the scene and pulled the students from the wreckage, ensuring their safety.

The group was promptly transported to a nearby hospital, where they received first aid. Thankfully, all four students were discharged shortly afterward with only minor injuries.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

Published 07:37 IST, February 15th 2025

