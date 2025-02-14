‘Nation First’: PM Modi Lauds Trump's Commitment To US National Interests, Vows to Prioritise India's

Washington DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his meeting with US President Donald Trump on Thursday at the White House, expressed his admiration for his unwavering commitment to the United States' national interests. Lauding Trump's vision to keep America's interest first, PM Modi stated that he has always learnt from the US President and works for the nation first. He stated, "I appreciate that he always keeps the national interest supreme. Like President Trump, it is a great fortune for me to keep the interests of India supreme and work."

Prime Minister Modi drew parallels between Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan and India's aspirations. "When we talk about President Trump, one has to talk about making America great again, similarly, in India we have the resolve of 1.4 million people of India to make our country a developed country, by 2047," the prime minister said.

PM Modi congratulated President Trump on his re-election and expressed his delight at working with him again. "We will continue to advance India-US strategic partnership with the same bond, same trust, and the same excitement," PM Narendra Modi said. He also acknowledged the role Trump's first term played in strengthening India-US ties.