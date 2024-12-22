National Conference Denies Report of Rejoining BJP-led NDA

Srinagar: The National Conference on Sunday ruled out joining the BJP-led NDA and dismissed as baseless a media report in this regard.

Tanvir Sadiq, the chief spokesperson of the National Conference, condemned the report as a blatant falsehood, accusing certain so-called journalists of spreading malicious misinformation to deceive the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

NC Spokesperson Accuses Media of Spreading Malicious Misinformation

He was responding to a newspaper report that suggested the ruling party in Jammu and Kashmir might be laying the groundwork for rejoining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in exchange for the restoration of the Union Territory's statehood.

NC Challenges Allegations and Demands Public Apology

"It is disgraceful and irresponsible for anyone to spread such baseless rumours... Let me challenge the individual behind this fabrication: name the so-called 'top BJP leadership' that Omar Abdullah alleged to have met, or immediately retract your claim and issue a public apology," he said in a post on X.

Clarification on Omar Abdullah’s Meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah

Sadiq also mentioned that Abdullah's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi took place in full public view.

"For the record, his meeting with the home minister in North Block was in full view of the media. If this so-called journalist claims otherwise, let him substantiate his allegations with evidence or admit to his lies. We will not allow such deceitful tactics to go unchallenged," he said.

Legal Action Threatened Against the Publication

Sadiq also warned of legal action against the publication unless the report was retracted.

"If this fabricated story is not retracted immediately, accompanied by a public apology, we reserve the right to take legal action against those responsible for tarnishing our image and misleading the public. Let this be a warning: such dishonest journalism will not be tolerated," the National Conference spokesperson added.