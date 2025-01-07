Navi Mumbai Shocker: Cop Booked for Subjecting Wife to Cruelty to and Harassment

Thane: A case has been registered against a police constable for allegedly subjecting his wife to cruelty in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint by the 32-year-old woman, the police on Sunday registered a case under sections 85 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, an official said.

He said the complainant alleged that the accused, a constable with the Navi Mumbai police, has been harassing her physically and mentally since 2013.

The official said no arrest has been made in the case, and the matter is being probe