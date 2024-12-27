Search icon
Published 17:21 IST, December 27th 2024

Naxalite with Rs 7 Lakh Bounty Surrenders in Maharashtra's Gondia

A Naxalite with a reward of Rs 7 lakh bounty on his head surrendered in Maharashtra's Gondia on Friday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Naxalite with Rs 7 lakh reward on his head surrenders in Maharashtra's Gondia | Image: File

Gondia: A Naxalite with a reward of Rs 7 lakh bounty on his head surrendered in Maharashtra's Gondia, a police official said on Friday.

Deva alias Arjun alias Rakesh Sumdo Mudam (27) was part of the Malajkhand 'dalam' and Pamed 'platoon' number 9 of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), the official said.

"He laid down arms on Thursday in front of Collector Prajit Nair, Superintendent of Police Gorakh Bhamre and Additional SP Nityanand Jha. He was part of the outlawed movement since 2014 when he just a teen and served in the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh zone of the Naxalites," the official said.

Deva was involved in firing cases in Tipagarh in Gadchiroli, Jhilmili Kashibehra Bakarkatta in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon as well as other incidents of Naxal violence and attacks on security forces, the official informed.

With PTI Inputs

Updated 17:21 IST, December 27th 2024

