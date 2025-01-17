Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • NCP Releases List of 30 Candidates For Upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections

Published 16:15 IST, January 17th 2025

NCP Releases List of 30 Candidates For Upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections

The NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) on Friday released a list of 30 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections due in February.

Reported by: Digital Desk
NCP Releases List of 30 Candidates For Upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) on Friday released a list of 30 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections due in February. More details awaited

Updated 16:15 IST, January 17th 2025

