NCW Demands Swift Action In Kerala Teen Sexual Abuse Case

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken a strong exception to the reported sexual abuse of a teenage girl in Kerala 's Pathanamthitta district, where she alleged abuse by 64 individuals over four years.

Acting on the directions of Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, the commission has demanded immediate action from authorities. While five accused have been arrested so far, the NCW has directed officials to ensure the swift apprehension of all individuals allegedly involved in the case.

The commission has also emphasized the need for a fair and time-bound investigation to deliver justice.

The NCW strongly condemned the alleged crime and urged the authorities to provide comprehensive support to the survivor, including medical care and psychological counselling.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the commission has sought a detailed action-taken report from the authorities within three days.

This shocking case has sparked outrage across the country, with calls for stringent measures to prevent such crimes and ensure justice for the victim.