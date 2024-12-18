Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • NDMC Approves Key Proposals for Cultural, Urban, and Environmental Development

Published 22:47 IST, December 18th 2024

NDMC Approves Key Proposals for Cultural, Urban, and Environmental Development

NDMC approved proposals to improve citizen services, infrastructure, and urban management in a meeting chaired by BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
NDMC approved proposals to improve citizen services, infrastructure, and urban management in a meeting chaired by BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, with key members present. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council on Wednesday approved several proposals aimed at improving citizen services, infrastructure, and urban management. The council meeting was presided over by BJP MP and NDMC member Bansuri Swaraj and attended by civic body's Chairperson Keshav Chandra, Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal, and other council members, an official statement said.  

One of the notable initiatives approved was the establishment of an Urban Arts and Culture Forum, which will focus on promoting performing and visual arts, fostering cultural diversity, and encouraging community engagement, the statement said.  By creating public art installations and interactive projects, the forum aims to beautify urban spaces and enhance community pride, it added.  Additionally, the council approved the formation of an Urban Design and Planning Forum to address challenges in urban development, including traffic congestion, heritage conservation, and pedestrian infrastructure.  Areas like Gole Market, Rajeev Chowk and Lodhi Colony will undergo rejuvenation to uphold their historical and cultural significance, it reads.  Chahal highlighted the significance of the approved proposals, which include measures to enhance cultural preservation, urban planning, green transportation, and essential public services.

He emphasised the council's commitment to transparency and accountability.

In a move toward sustainability, NDMC sanctioned the hiring of 28 electric vehicles for its operations, underscoring the importance of eco-friendly practices. Similarly, an intelligent parking system covering 152 locations was approved to streamline parking management, reduce congestion, and improve urban mobility.

According to the statement, education and knowledge dissemination were also prioritised, with the council approving the completion of the Jai Prakash Narayan Library at Mandir Marg. The library will provide a state-of-the-art space for learning and intellectual growth, further enriching the community's cultural fabric.

To strengthen healthcare services, recruitment rules for the post of TB Health Visitor were framed to address staffing gaps and enhance public health delivery, the statement said.  The council also approved measures to improve water supply systems, extend waste management contracts, and maintain public facilities, ensuring better quality of life for residents, it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:47 IST, December 18th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.