NDMC Approves Key Proposals for Cultural, Urban, and Environmental Development

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council on Wednesday approved several proposals aimed at improving citizen services, infrastructure, and urban management. The council meeting was presided over by BJP MP and NDMC member Bansuri Swaraj and attended by civic body's Chairperson Keshav Chandra, Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal, and other council members, an official statement said.

One of the notable initiatives approved was the establishment of an Urban Arts and Culture Forum, which will focus on promoting performing and visual arts, fostering cultural diversity, and encouraging community engagement, the statement said. By creating public art installations and interactive projects, the forum aims to beautify urban spaces and enhance community pride, it added. Additionally, the council approved the formation of an Urban Design and Planning Forum to address challenges in urban development, including traffic congestion, heritage conservation, and pedestrian infrastructure. Areas like Gole Market, Rajeev Chowk and Lodhi Colony will undergo rejuvenation to uphold their historical and cultural significance, it reads. Chahal highlighted the significance of the approved proposals, which include measures to enhance cultural preservation, urban planning, green transportation, and essential public services.

He emphasised the council's commitment to transparency and accountability.

In a move toward sustainability, NDMC sanctioned the hiring of 28 electric vehicles for its operations, underscoring the importance of eco-friendly practices. Similarly, an intelligent parking system covering 152 locations was approved to streamline parking management, reduce congestion, and improve urban mobility.

According to the statement, education and knowledge dissemination were also prioritised, with the council approving the completion of the Jai Prakash Narayan Library at Mandir Marg. The library will provide a state-of-the-art space for learning and intellectual growth, further enriching the community's cultural fabric.

To strengthen healthcare services, recruitment rules for the post of TB Health Visitor were framed to address staffing gaps and enhance public health delivery, the statement said. The council also approved measures to improve water supply systems, extend waste management contracts, and maintain public facilities, ensuring better quality of life for residents, it added.