  • NEET-UG 2025: Exam Scheduled For May 4, Application Process Ends on March 7

Published 22:47 IST, February 7th 2025

NEET-UG 2025: Exam Scheduled For May 4, Application Process Ends on March 7

The medical entrance exam NEET-UG is slated to be held on May 4, as per sources. As per reports, the application process will end on March 7.

Reported by: Digital Desk
NEET-UG 2025: Exam Scheduled For May 4, Application Process Ends on March 7 | Image: Shutterstock

New Delhi: The medical entrance exam NEET-UG is slated to be held on May 4, as per sources. As per reports, the application process will end on March 7.

Updated 22:47 IST, February 7th 2025

Download the all-new Republic app: