Published 17:15 IST, January 10th 2025

Never Lived in Comfort Zone, PM Modi on Hardships Faced in Life

In a free-wheeling chat with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, the prime minister said people are unsuccessful in life when they get used for comfort zone.

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi First Time On Podcast | Image: Republic World

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that he has never lived in a comfort zone and that his risk taking capacity has not been fully utilised yet.

In a free-wheeling chat with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, the prime minister said people are unsuccessful in life when they get used for comfort zone.

"It has been my luck that I have not spent life in comfort zone, have never been there...since I was out of comfort zone, I knew what I had to do. Probably I am unfit for comfort...," he said during the podcast.

"The kind of life I have lived, even small things give me satisfaction," he added.

Modi further said that people are unsuccessful in life when they get used to comfort zone.

"Even if a big industrialist doesn't take risk and doesn't come out of comfort zone, the progress will finish there and he will have to come out. Someone who wants to progress in any area, should not get used to comfort zone, the risk taking mentality is a driving force," he said.

Asked about whether his risk taking abilities have increased with time, the prime minister said his risk taking capacity has not been fully utilised yet.

"...my risk taking capacity is several times more...there is a reason behind it because I don't bother about myself and somebody who does not think about himself has countless risk taking capacity, my case is like that only," he said. 

Updated 17:15 IST, January 10th 2025

Narendra Modi
