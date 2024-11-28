Search icon
Published 19:45 IST, November 28th 2024

New Bridge to be Constructed over Mandakini River in Chitrakoot: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced the construction of a new bridge over Mandakini river in Chitrakoot.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | Image: ANI

Chitrakoot (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced the construction of a new bridge here over Mandakini river, saying it will facilitate smoother transportation and bolster regional development.

The chief minister reviewed the region’s development initiatives and law and order situation in a meeting with public representatives and officials, and reiterated the government's commitment to Chitrakoot's spiritual development, a statement issued in Lucknow said.

During his visit to Chitrakoot, Adityanath offered prayers at the Shri Maharajadhiraj Matagjendra Nath Shiva Temple and participated in the daily 'aarti' at Ram Ghat.

In his address, the chief minister expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to visit and offer prayers at the holy site where Lord Ram is believed to have appeared before Saint Tulsidas.

Adityanath said Lord Ram spent a significant portion of his exile in Chitrakoot and the region has been a sanctuary for sages and saints. It is a privilege for the double-engine government to contribute to the development of this revered pilgrimage site, he said.

He highlighted the ongoing efforts to beautify Ram Ghat and maintain the pristine beauty of the Maa Mandakini river, for which, he said, funds have already been allocated.

Highlighting other development projects in the region, Adityanath said the airport in Chitrakoot is now operational and is being extended to accommodate larger aircraft from cities such as Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Ayodhya.

People of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh near Chitrakoot will be connected to the rest of the country via air travel, he said.

The chief minister also highlighted the progress in land acquisition for the Bundelkhand Link Expressway, saying it will also enhance connectivity and regional growth.

He also emphasised the ongoing beautification efforts of the birthplace of Maharishi Valmiki in Lalapur and the birthplace of Saint Tulsidas.

Adityanath also highlighted the prioritisation of road infrastructure in the area and reiterated plans to enhance eco-tourism at the Ranipur Tiger Reserve, along with advancing key projects such as the Defense Corridor, Industrial Corridor and Kamta Giri Parikrama.

The chief minister also announced new courses at Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Divyang State University, which was nationalised by the government last year.

These courses will provide higher education opportunities not only to students with disabilities but also other children, he said. 

With PTI Inputs

Updated 19:45 IST, November 28th 2024

