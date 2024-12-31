New Bypass in Goa Could Be Boon for Tourists Coming From South, Check Details

Panaji: A newly-constructed bypass is expected to reduce the travel time between Panaji and Canacona, helping local commuters as well as the tourists arriving in Goa from Karnataka.

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Christmas eve inaugurated the 11.9 km Nuvem-Navelim Western Bypass which diverts traffic from Margao city, the state's commercial capital.

It was a "Christmas Gift" for the people of Goa, Sawant said.

The bypass is a part of 279.38-km highway infrastructure works currently underway in the state, funded by the Union government under the aegis of the National Highway Authority of India.

The chief minister, who has launched a slew of projects in the state, said his government has given a special thrust to infrastructure in the last five years.

All the roads, bridges and other projects sanctioned by the Union government will be completed in the next four years, he added.

The new bypass, which has cost Rs 482 crore, will ease traffic congestion in South Goa district and increase connectivity to North Goa.

The commissioning of the bypass will reduce the travel time between Panaji and Canacona on the southern end of the state, local residents feel.

Saurabh, a tourist from Karnataka, appreciated the new road.

"The quality of construction is also amazing, allowing you to cruise at 100 km/hr with ease. Traffic congestion has decreased significantly, making it a boon for commuters traveling from Margao to Canacona," he said.

When he and his friends visited Goa earlier, they often complained about the narrow roads, he said.

"This new road will greatly reduce that problem," he added.

Advocate Leon Almeida, a local resident, described the new road as a "game-changer" for commuters traveling between Canacona and Margao, as well as those from Navelim.

"I would like to thank the transport minister, chief minister, and everyone involved, including taxpayers," he said.

Earlier, the road connecting North Goa with Margao's market area was a bottleneck, prone to congestion, but this bypass has eliminated that issue, Almeida said.

"It is particularly helpful for tourists from outside Goa who travel up from Canacona," he said.