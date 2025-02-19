Next Delhi CM To Take Oath Tomorrow at Ramlila Maidan | Check Full Schedule

New Delhi: All eyes are on the Bhartiya Janata Party ( BJP ) for the announcement of the new Chief Minister of Delhi, following the party's historic win in the Delhi Assembly Elections. The name of the new Delhi CM is yet to be announced but preparations of the swearing-in ceremony is underway and it will be held in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

Next Delhi CM Swearing-in Ceremony: Full Schedule

According to the complete schedule of the swearing-in ceremony of the Delhi Chief Minister, the event is expected to begin between 11-12 pm during which the guests will arrive and take their respective seats.

12:10 PM: The Chief Minister designate is expected to arrive along with the Ministers designate; they will be received by the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary (GAD).

The Chief Minister designate is expected to arrive along with the Ministers designate; they will be received by the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary (GAD). 12:15 PM: Arrival of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi who also be received by the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary (GAD).

Arrival of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi who also be received by the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary (GAD). 12:20 PM: Arrival of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers.

Arrival of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers. 12:25 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive for the Delhi CM Oath-taking ceremony and will be welcomed by the Home Minister and LG.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive for the Delhi CM Oath-taking ceremony and will be welcomed by the Home Minister and LG. 12:28 PM: After received PM Modi, the Home Minister and Lieutenant Governor will proceed towards the dais.

After received PM Modi, the Home Minister and Lieutenant Governor will proceed towards the dais. 12:29 PM: PM Modi will arrive on the dais.

PM Modi will arrive on the dais. 12:30 PM: The Police Band will perform the National Anthem.

The Police Band will perform the National Anthem. 12:31 PM: The Secretary to the LG will seek LG's permission to commence the event, he gives the assent.

The Secretary to LG will request the Delhi Chief Secretary to read MHA, GoI Notification regarding the appointment of the Delhi CM and the Council of Ministers.

The Chief Secretary will then read the notification of appointment of Delhi CM and Council of Ministers.

The Chief Secretary will request the LG to administer the Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy to the Chief Minister Designate.

12:35 PM: The LG will administer the Oath of office and Oath of Secrecy to the Chief Minister and papers will be signed.

The LG will administer the Oath of office and Oath of Secrecy to the Chief Minister and papers will be signed. 12:45 PM: The Chief Secretary will request the LF to administer the Oath of office and Oath of Secrecy to the Ministers Designate.

The Chief Secretary will call out the name of every minister.

The LG will administer the Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy to each of the Ministers individually and they will sign the papers.

12:58 PM: The Secretary to LG will seek permission from the LG to conclude the oath ceremony.

The Secretary to LG will seek permission from the LG to conclude the oath ceremony. 12:59 PM: The National Anthem will be performed by the Police Band.

The National Anthem will be performed by the Police Band. 01:00 PM: The dignitaries will disperse from the venue.

Traffic Advisory Issued for Swearing-in Ceremony of Delhi Chief Minister

To ensure smooth movement during the event, Delhi Traffic Police has announced diversions at multiple locations, including Subhash Park T-point, Raj Ghat, Delhi Gate, ITO, Ajmeri Gate, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Bhavbhuti Marg, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. From 7 am to 4 pm on Thursday, major roads such as Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate), Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk), Aruna Asaf Ali Road, and Minto Road will see restrictions.

"A large gathering is also expected. To Manage traffic during this event, certain diversions and restrictions will be in place,” the police said.

Commuters have been advised to avoid these stretches and use public transport. Parking will only be allowed at designated spots, and people have been urged to refrain from roadside parking. Those heading to New Delhi Railway Station should use the Paharganj side instead of Ajmeri Gate.

Delhi CM Oath-Taking Ceremony - A Grand Affair

The grand oath-taking ceremony of the Delhi CM, which is expected to take place at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath , along with over 50 VIP leaders. The oath-taking ceremony will also be attended by BJP state Chief Ministers, all Union Ministers, and NDA leaders.

A cultural program featuring music and songs will precede the ceremony. Around 30,000 guests have been invited, including RSS leaders and spiritual gurus.Industrialists and celebrities are also likely to attend the event. Additionally, BJP leaders and workers from other states who were deployed for the Delhi Assembly elections have been invited. Ladli Bahanas, Delhi farmers, and thousands of party supporters will also be present.