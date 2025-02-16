Delhi Police Scan CCTV to Trace Cause of New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

New Delhi: Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the tragic stampede that took place at New Delhi Railway Station on Sunday, resulting in at least 18 deaths.

"Our main focus is to determine the primary cause that triggered the stampede. We will analyze all available data, including CCTV footage and announcements made during that time," a senior police official told news agency PTI.

What Led to the Stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station?

Preliminary investigations point to a wrong announcement regarding a change of platforms, which may have sparked confusion among passengers. This misinformation is believed to have contributed to the panicked rush on platforms 13 and 14, where a large crowd of passengers had gathered, many of whom were attempting to board trains heading to Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Upadhyay said that at the time of incident the Patna-bound Magadh Express was standing at platform number 14 and the New Delhi-Jammu Uttar Sampark Kranti Express was stationed at platform number 15.

Sources said delays in train departures and the sale of 1,500 general tickets every hour may also have created a chaotic situation at the New Delhi Railway station.

Acting Delhi Chief Minister Atishi confirmed the deaths on Saturday night, revealing that 15 people were brought dead to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in central Delhi. Police on Sunday morning said that the toll has gone up to 18.

The deceased have been identified as Asha Devi (79), Pinky Devi (41), Sheela Devi (50), Vyom (25), Poonam Devi (40), Lalita Devi (35), Suruchi (11), Krishna Devi (40), Vijay Sah (15), Neeraj (12), Shanti Devi (40), Pooja Kumari (8), Sangeeta Malik (34), Poonam (34), Mamta Jha (40), Riya Singh (7), Baby Kumari (24) and Manoj (47).

High-Level Committee Formed, Probe Ordered