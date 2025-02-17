New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Government Investigates Possible 'Fake News' Connection

New Delhi: The deadly stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, which claimed 18 lives, including that of children, has also ignited suspicion of a big conspiracy. The incident, which left several injured, is claimed to be a result of “fake news”. Day after the incident on Saturday, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar claimed that the Ministry of Railways is investigating whether "fake news" played a role in triggering the incident.

Expressing suspicion over the things that unfolded after the incident, Union Minister Majumdar also expressed deep sorrow and assured that the government is taking the matter seriously. "This is a heartbreaking incident, and we are all deeply saddened. The Railway Ministry is conducting a thorough investigation to determine if misinformation or a conspiracy led to this tragedy," he said.

The Indian Railways has set up a two-member committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the stampede. The panel includes Narsingh Deo, Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) of Northern Railway, and Pankaj Gangwar, Principal Chief Safety Commissioner (PCSC). The inquiry committee has initiated a high-level probe and ordered the collection of CCTV footage from the station to analyse the sequence of events.

Meanwhile, several opposition parties, including Congress , have held the central government responsible for the mishap, blaming mismanagement and negligence. Rahul Gandhi , Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, criticised the government's handling of railway safety.

An official stated that the authorities are continuing their investigation to understand the root cause of the stampede and identify lapses in crowd management. The findings of the probe will determine any further actions to improve railway safety measures.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has announced financial assistance for those affected by the incident. According to the officials:

Families of the Deceased: ₹10 lakh

Seriously Injured: ₹2.5 lakh

Minor Injuries: ₹1 lakh

A tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station claimed 18 lives and left several injured, following which a high-level probe was ordered by railway authorities. The chaos was triggered by a massive rush of passengers attempting to board trains for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. According to railway officials, the surge in passengers occurred “within 10 minutes” due to confusion over a platform change announcement. The stampede broke out around 10 PM on platforms 13 and 14. While railway officials claim the incident occurred after passengers slipped on the stairs, eyewitnesses have pointed to last-minute platform changes and overcrowding as the main reasons behind the tragedy.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered a high-level probe, forming a two-member committee to investigate the incident. The committee includes senior officials from Northern Railways, the Principal Chief Security Commissioner of RPF, and the Principal Chief Commercial Manager. Additionally, an inquest has been initiated by the police.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed distressed over the tragedy, posting on X: “Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. Authorities are assisting all those affected by this incident.”