Updated 13:46 IST, February 16th 2025
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: 18 Killed, Several Injured; Rs 10 Lakh Ex-Gratia Announced for Kin of Victims | LIVE
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered a high-level inquiry after a stampede, caused by overcrowding, resulted in 18 deaths and several injuries. Stay tuned for the latest updates on republicworld.com.
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede LIVE: A stampede caused by a massive influx of passengers led to 18 deaths, including 4 children. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his distress and offered condolences to those who lost their lives.
The Railway Ministry has deployed four special trains to evacuate passengers, with assistance from the Delhi Police, Railway Police, NDRF, Fire Services, and ambulances.
Delhi BJP Cancels All Political Events Scheduled Today
According to PTI, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and senior party leaders have canceled all political programs today due to the stampede.
13:34 IST, February 16th 2025
NDLS Stampede: Railway Minister Chairs High-Level Meeting at Rail Bhavan
New Delhi Stampede Latest Update: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and senior Railway Board members are in a high-level meeting at Rail Bhavan. A higher academic grade inquiry has been ordered, and all CCTV footage is to be preserved.
13:33 IST, February 16th 2025
Delhi Police Initiates Inquest into New Delhi Railway Station Stampede
Delhi Police has launched an inquest into the railway station stampede, led by a DCP-rank officer. Six additional companies were deployed by PHQ to manage the situation, as per SOPs, police sources confirm.
13:30 IST, February 16th 2025
Most Bodies Had Chest & Abdomen Injuries, Asphyxia Suspected: RML Hospital Sources:
RML Hospital sources said that most bodies brought in from the stampede site had injuries in the chest and abdomen area, with asphyxia being the likely cause of death.
12:47 IST, February 16th 2025
NDLS Stampede: Delhi Police and RPF Deployed at NDLS Platform 14
New Delhi Railway Station LIVE: Following Saturday night’s stampede, Delhi Police and RPF personnel have been deployed at Platform 14 of New Delhi Railway Station to manage crowd.
12:44 IST, February 16th 2025
Hope Such Incidents Do Not Repeat in Future: MP CM Mohan Yadav Expresses Grief
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his grief over the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. He hoped that such incidents would not be repeated in the future.
CM Mohan Yadav said, "This is a very sad incident which shook me. It is a lesson for all of us to use the means of transport carefully. Whether it is railways or buses, we need to keep ourselves safe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken cognizance of the incident. I hope such incidents do not repeat in the future."
12:42 IST, February 16th 2025
New Delhi Railway Stampede LIVE: Delhi Police to File FIR
Delhi Police will file an FIR regarding the mishap at New Delhi Railway Station which claimed 18 lives.
Senior officers of Delhi Police reviewed the security at NDRS.
RPF and Delhi Police are working symbiotically on the investigation.
All the CCTV camera footage on platforms 12, 13, 14, , and 16 have been secured.
11:53 IST, February 16th 2025
Northern Railway Cancels Several Trains Citing 'Operational Reasons', Most Trains from Prayagraj Route
In a press release, the Railway announced the cancellation and rescheduling of trains citing 'operational reasons'.
The press release read: “It is notified for the information of the general public that due operational reasons, railways have decided to cancel/reschedule the following trains”
11:48 IST, February 16th 2025
Two-Member Committee Formed to Investigate Cause of the Stampede
A two-member committee has been formed, comprising Sh. Narsingh Deo PCCM/Northern Railway and Sh Pankaj Gangwar, PCSC Northern Railway to inquire into the cause of the Delhi stampede.
The committee has ordered the securing of all video footage from NDLS Railway Station.
11:45 IST, February 16th 2025
NDLS Stampede: Alert Issued in All Stations of Bhopal Division
Following the stampede in Delhi, an alert has been issued at all stations of the Bhopal division.
11:28 IST, February 16th 2025
Eyewitnesses Recall Saturday Night Horror at New Delhi Railway Station Post Stampede
People's belongings scattered everywhere, a crowd unlike anything seen before with scores pushing and scrambling for space amid cries for help -- eyewitnesses have recalled the horror as the death toll in the overnight stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station climbed to 18 on Sunday.
According to official sources, a wrong announcement about change of platforms may have created a confusion that led to the stampede, something that some eyewitnesses also recalled.
As soon as the announcement was made, people surged forward by pushing each other. Those who fell were trampled in the rush, Ravi Kumar, a vendor running a shop at the railway station for the past 12 years, told PTI.
The crowd was unlike anything seen before, he said.
11:08 IST, February 16th 2025
NDLS Stampede: LNJP Hospital Releases Helpline Numbers
The LNJP hospital, where the treatment of the injured is underway, has two helpline numbers: +919873617028 and 011-23501207.
11:10 IST, February 16th 2025
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Arrives To Meet Home Minister Amit Shah
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has arrived to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and is expected to brief the Home Minister over the stampede.
10:53 IST, February 16th 2025
NDLS Stampede: Arvind Kejriwal Condoles the Tragic Incident
"The tragic death of the devotees going to Maha Kumbh in the accident at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and painful. May God give peace to their souls. My condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones in the accident" - Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister, Delhi
10:46 IST, February 16th 2025
Bihar Government Announces Rs 2 Lakh Compensation for Affected Families
Bihar government has announced compensation for the families of deceased and injured in Bihar.
The government will provide Rs 2 to the families of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand to the families of the injured.
CM Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the accident.
10:26 IST, February 16th 2025
Deeply Saddened Over Deaths in Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station: Jharkhand CM Soren
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday said he was deeply saddened over the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi railway station, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
At least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in the stampede that broke out late Saturday night at the crowded railway station.
"I am deeply saddened to hear the heartbreaking news about the death of many people due to chaos and stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. May the departed souls rest in peace and 'Marang Buru' (supreme tribal deity) give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this difficult time," Soren said in a post on X.
10:00 IST, February 16th 2025
NDLS Stampede: Security at New Delhi Railway Station Heightened
Following the stampede, security has been increased at New Delhi Railway Station. Additional police personnel have been deployed ensure safety and manage crowd control.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation.
09:48 IST, February 16th 2025
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to Hold High-Level Meeting at Railway Bhawan
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is likely to hold a high-level meeting at Railway Bhawan in Delhi with senior officials.
The meeting will cover a detailed briefing on the stampede, including the and timeline of events.
09:25 IST, February 16th 2025
'I Somehow Escaped...': Eyewitness Account of NDLS Stampede
A person, Ved Gupta, who was going to Prayagraj and escaped unhurt at New Delhi Railway Station says, “I was going to Prayagraj to take a holu dip. There was a huge crowd at platform number 14. We were two of us, we escaped unhurt. It was a very bad scene. I somehow escaped.”
09:24 IST, February 16th 2025
'Never Witnessed Such A Crowd...': Railway Vendor at NDLS
Informing about the incident, Ravi Kumar, a railway vendor says, “There was a huge crowd on platform number 12, 14, 15 and 16- where there were trains for Prayagraj…It’s a small bridge and people in large numbers gathered here yesterday. I had never witnessed such a crowd before.”
09:23 IST, February 16th 2025
Himanta Reacts to Tragedy at New Delhi Railway Station
Himanta condoles deaths in stampede at New Delhi Railway Station
09:21 IST, February 16th 2025
Lalu Prasad Yadav Condoles Deaths of Victims of Stampede
Former Union Railway Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav says, "The incident is very unfortunate and I offer my condolences to the victims. This is a mismanagement by the Railway that led to the loss of so many lives... The Railway Minister should take responsibility... 'Kumbh ka kahan koi matlab hai. Faaltu hai kumbh'."
09:11 IST, February 16th 2025
Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer on NDLS Stampede
Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay says, "When this tragic incident took place yesterday, at that time, Magadh Express going towards Patna was standing on platform number 14 of New Delhi Railway Station and Uttar Sampark Kranti going towards Jammu was standing on platform number 15. During this, a passenger coming towards platforms 14-15 slipped and fell on the stairs, and many passengers standing behind him were hit, and this tragic incident took place. This is being investigated by a high-level committee."
09:10 IST, February 16th 2025
Bodies of NDLS Stampede Victims Kept at Maulana Azad Mortuary
Visuals from outside the Maulana Azad mortuary where bodies of those who died in the New Delhi Railway Station stampede have been kept.
09:08 IST, February 16th 2025
President Murmu Condoles Deaths in NDLS Stampede
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in a stampede at the New Delhi railway station, and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. "Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi railway station. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post on X.
08:38 IST, February 16th 2025
'Deeply Pained': Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on New Delhi Railway Stampede
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar tweets, "Deeply pained by the loss of lives at New Delhi Railway Station. express my sincere condolences for this tragic loss as I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."
08:37 IST, February 16th 2025
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Expresses Condolences to Bereaved Families
08:32 IST, February 16th 2025
'Took 15 Bodies and Loaded Them in an Ambulance': Coolie at NDLS
New Delhi Railway Station: A porter (coolie) at the railway station says "I have been working as a coolie since 1981, but I never saw a crowd like this before. Prayagraj Special was supposed to leave from platform number 12, but it was shifted to platform number 16. When the crowd waiting at Platform 12 and the crowd waiting outside tried to reach Platform 16, people started colliding and fell on the escalator and stairs. Several collies gathered there to stop the crowd. We took at least 15 bodies and loaded them in an Ambulance. There were only shoes and clothes on the platform. When the crowd waiting at Platform 12 and the crowd from outside tried to reach Platform 16, people started colliding and fell on the escalator and stairs. We called police, fire tenders, and 3-4 ambulances reached there, and people were taken to the hospital..."
08:28 IST, February 16th 2025
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Live: Delhi Police to Scan CCTV Footage from Railway Station
Delhi Police Sunday launched an investigation into the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that killed at least 18 people, saying it will analyse CCTV footage to determine what transpired before the chaos erupted, sources said.
"Our main target is to investigate the main cause which caused the stampede. We will collect all data of CCTV footage and announcements done during that time," a police source said.
The source said a wrong announcement about change of platforms may have caused a confusion and led to the stampede.
07:47 IST, February 16th 2025
Visuals from Platform 14 at New Delhi Station, Where the Stampede Broke Out
Visuals from platform number 14, one of the platforms at New Delhi Railway Station, where a stampede broke out around 10 PM yesterday, leaving 18 people dead and several others injured.
07:33 IST, February 16th 2025
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Railways Announce 10 Lakh Compensation for Deceased's Kin
Compensation has been announced and is being distributed to the affected people of the New Delhi Railway Station stampede.
₹10 Lakh: Compensation to the families of the deceased
₹2.5 Lakh: Compensation to the seriously injured
₹1.0 Lakh: Compensation to the minor injured
07:27 IST, February 16th 2025
Details of 18 People Who Died in the Accident
The details of 18 people who were deceased in the accident
1. Aaha Devi, Wife of Ravindee Nath, Resident of Buxure, Bihar, Age: 79 years
2. Pinky Devi, Wife of Upender Sharma, Resident of Sangam Vihar, Delhi, Age: 41 years
3. Sheela Devi, Wife of Umesh Giri, Resident of Sarita Vihar, Delhi, Age: 50 years
4. Vyom, Son of Dharamveer, Resident of Bawana, Delhi, Age: 25 years
5. Poonam Devi, Wife of Megh Nath, Resident of Saran, Bihar, Age: 40 years
6. Lalita Devi, Wife of Santosh, Resident of Parna, Bihar, Age: 35 years
7. Suruchi, Daughter of Manoj Shah, Resident of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, Age: 11 years
8. Krishna Devi, Wife of Vijay Shah, Resident of Samastipur, Bihar, Age: 40 years
9. Vijay Sah, Son of Ram Sarup Sah, Resident of Samastipur, Bihar, Age: 15 years
10. Neeraj, Son of Inderjeet Paswan, Resident of Vaishali, Bihar, Age: 12 years
11. Shanti Devi, Wife of Raj Kumar Manjhi, Resident of Nawada, Bihar, Age: 40 years
12. Pooja Kumar, Daughter of Raj Kumar Manjhi, Resident of Nawada, Bihar, Age: 8 years
13. Sangeeta Malik, Wife of Mohit Malik, Resident of Bhiwani, Haryana, Age: 34 years
14. Poonam, Wife of Virender Singh, Resident of Mahavir Enclave, Age: 34 years
15. Mamta Jha, Wife of Vipin Jha, Resident of Nangloi, Delhi, Age: 40 years
16. Riya Singh, Daughter of Opil Singh, Resident of Sagarpur, Delhi, Age: 7 years
17. Baby Kumari, Daughter of Prabhu Sah, Resident of Bijwasan, Delhi, Age: 24 years
18. Manoj, Son of Panchdev Kushwaha, Resident of Nangloi, Delhi, Age: 47 years
07:13 IST, February 16th 2025
President Droupadi Murmu Expresses Condolences
In her tweet, President Droupadi Murmu expressed anguish and condoled the loss of lives.
"Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," tweeted President Droupadi Murmu.
07:23 IST, February 16th 2025
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: 4 Kids, 14 Women Among 18 Dead
The death toll in the New Delhi Railway station stampede rises to 18.
As per Republic's sources, 3 men, 4 kids and 11 women have lost their lives.
07:02 IST, February 16th 2025
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Calls Accident 'Extremely Heartbreaking'
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) that caused 18 deaths.
On his X account, he wrote, "The loss of lives in the accident at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant salvation to the departed souls, strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense sorrow, and speedy recovery to the injured," the UP CM posted on X.
Published 07:03 IST, February 16th 2025