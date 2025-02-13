Published 18:04 IST, February 13th 2025
New Income Tax Bill Promises a S.I.M.P.L.E. System: Here's What It Means
Built on the S.I.M.P.L.E. principles, the Income tax bill 2025 seeks to make taxation easier for individuals and businesses alike.
New Delhi: The government introduced the Income-Tax Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, aiming to overhaul the tax system with a more streamlined and transparent approach. Built on the S.I.M.P.L.E. principles, the bill seeks to make taxation easier for individuals and businesses alike.
The S.I.M.P.L.E. framework stands for:
- S – Streamlined structure and language
- I – Integrated and concise
- M– Practical and transparent
- P – Progressive and fair
- L– Learn and adapt
- E – Efficient tax reforms
