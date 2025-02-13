Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • New Income Tax Bill Promises a S.I.M.P.L.E. System: Here's What It Means

Published 18:04 IST, February 13th 2025

New Income Tax Bill Promises a S.I.M.P.L.E. System: Here's What It Means

Built on the S.I.M.P.L.E. principles, the Income tax bill 2025 seeks to make taxation easier for individuals and businesses alike. 

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Built on the S.I.M.P.L.E. principles, the Income tax bill 2025 seeks to make taxation easier for individuals and businesses alike.  | Image: x

New Delhi: The government introduced the Income-Tax Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, aiming to overhaul the tax system with a more streamlined and transparent approach. Built on the S.I.M.P.L.E. principles, the bill seeks to make taxation easier for individuals and businesses alike.  

The S.I.M.P.L.E. framework stands for: 

- S – Streamlined structure and language  

- I – Integrated and concise  

- M– Practical and transparent  

- P – Progressive and fair  

- L– Learn and adapt  

- E – Efficient tax reforms  

 

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:04 IST, February 13th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: