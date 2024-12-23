New Metro Line in Delhi NCR? DMRC Proposes Metro Corridor Connecting Noida Airport To IGI

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is preparing a proposal for a 5-km elevated Metro corridor to connect Noida International Airport (NIAL) in Jewar with Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The project, aimed at improving connectivity for air travelers, is expected to boost the region’s transportation network.

Proposal Awaits CM Yogi Adityanath’s Approval

According to reports, DMRC will soon present the proposal to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for approval. The Chief Minister is expected to review the plan, with its execution depending on securing adequate funding. Arun Vir Singh, CEO of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), confirmed the development.

The Noida International Airport is slated to open early next year, and the proposed Metro corridor is envisioned as a key link for seamless travel between the two airports.

DMRC’s Broader Expansion Plans

In addition to the Jewar-IGI link, DMRC has proposed another corridor connecting Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj. This short stretch, part of a larger Rs 950-crore project, will extend the existing Aerocity-Tughlakabad line, which is expected to be completed within three years.

The Kalindi Kunj extension will act as an interchange point for multiple Metro lines, including the Magenta Line, Blue Line, Aqua Line, and a proposed new line from Botanical Garden to Noida’s Sector 142.

Shift to Rapid Rail for Jewar-IGI Route

The initial Metro link between Jewar and IGI was part of a detailed project report prepared by DMRC. However, this plan was shelved when the Uttar Pradesh government opted for a rapid rail alternative.

The new rapid rail project will feature a 72-km corridor connecting Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, and the Noida airport. According to Singh, this approach will ensure better regional connectivity while addressing the growing transportation needs of the area.

Focus on Regional Transportation