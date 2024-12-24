New Rules For Hand Luggage on Flights: One Bag, 7kg Maximum Weight | Details Inside

New Delhi: The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has imposed new regulations regarding the hand baggage policy for air passengers. The rules have been strengthened due to the growing number of air travelers, with enhanced security measures to be implemented.

Under the new BCAS hand baggage policy, passengers are allowed only one piece of hand baggage inside the aircraft.

The rules apply to both domestic and international flight passengers.

What Are The New Hand Baggage Rules?

Only one handbag weighing 7 kg is allowed.

Any additional baggage must be checked in

Exemptions for tickets booked before May 2, 2024

Passengers may incur additional baggage charges if their hand baggage exceeds the weight or size limitations.

Size Limit of Luggage

The handbag's dimensions must not exceed 55 cm (21.6 inches) in height, 40 cm (15.7 inches) in length, and 20 cm (7.8 inches) in width.

Air Passenger Traffic Booms

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai continued its strong performance in November 2024, experiencing significant growth in both passenger traffic and operational efficiency. The airport welcomed 4.77 million passengers, including 3.40 million domestic and 1.37 million international travelers. During the month, CSMIA handled 27,200 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), with November 27, 2024, being the busiest day, managing 941 flights.