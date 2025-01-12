New Speed Limits Notified for School And Market Areas in West Bengal, Details Inside

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has notified new speed limits for vehicles, ranging from 10 km to 50 km per hour depending on school and market areas, an official statement said on Sunday.

The officials said that the speed limit on all urban and non-urban roads passing through market and residential areas with significant interactions between motor vehicles and people has been restricted to 30 km/hour.

What Are The New Speed Limits

In school zones, the same has been restricted to 25 km/hour.

The maximum speed limit in urban areas has been capped at 50 km/hour, following the "global best practices factoring the situation in the country and the state", an official said.

The speed limit for buses has been confined to 20 km/hour, which can be reduced to 10 km/hour in certain pockets of the city.

"If road mishaps keep happening in accident-prone pockets, the transport department and the police will examine and take a call on speed limits of buses," another official said.

The state adopted a scientific speed management policy, which was prepared after getting the technical guidance of IIT Kharagpur, an official said.