Driving on Yamuna Expressway? Reduced Speed Limits Now in Effect Due to Fog

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh Traffic Police has decided to reduce the speed limits on the Noida and Yamuna Expressways to enhance safety and prevent accidents during the winter months due to dense fog.

The new measures will be implemented from December 15 to February 15.

DCP (Traffic) Yamuna Prasad explained, “During winter, fog reduces visibility on roads, making driving difficult. Due to freezing temperatures, roads also become slippery, increasing the chances of an accident. To avoid any untoward incidents, we are planning to reduce the speed limit on the Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway soon.”

Light and heavy trucks are subject to different regulations.

Speed Limits on Yamuna Expressway:

Light vehicles: Reduced from 100 km/h to 75 km/h

Heavy vehicles: Reduced from 80 km/h to 60 km/h

Speed Limits on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway:

Light vehicles: Reduced from 100 km/h to 75 km/h

Heavy vehicles: Reduced from 60 km/h to 50 km/h

Fines for Violations:

A fine of Rs 2000 will be imposed on light vehicles for failing to comply with the speed limit.

Heavy vehicles will face a fine of Rs 4,000.

Additionally, fog lights will be set up at various points to enhance visibility, and authorities will provide chai to truck drivers to prevent fatigue-related incidents.