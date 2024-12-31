Search icon
Published 10:04 IST, December 31st 2024

New Year's Eve: How Noida Police Plans to Tackle Drunk Driving Today

Reported by: Digital Desk
Noida: In a unique initiative, to tackle drunk driving, the Noida Police has announced special arrangements to ensure the safety of drunk revelers on New Year 's Eve.

Noida DCP Ram Badan Singh said, "We have implemented extensive security measures, including drone surveillance and special cab and auto services, to ensure a safe and enjoyable New Year's Eve. Those heavily intoxicated will be assisted in reaching home with the support of bar and restaurant operators".
 

Updated 10:48 IST, December 31st 2024

