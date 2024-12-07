Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • NGT Seeks Fresh Report From Gautam Buddha Nagar DM on Maintenance of Ponds, Wetlands

Published 23:07 IST, December 7th 2024

NGT Seeks Fresh Report From Gautam Buddha Nagar DM on Maintenance of Ponds, Wetlands

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a fresh report from the district magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh on the preservation of wetlands

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
NGT seeks fresh report from Gautam Buddha Nagar administration on maintenance of water bodies | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a fresh report from the district magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh on the preservation, rejuvenation and maintenance of ponds, wetlands and other water bodies.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said that according to a report dated November 23 filed by the district magistrate (DM), there were 1,018 ponds in the district, spread across Sadar, Dadri and Jewar tehsils.

In an order dated November 26, the bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, noted the report included the details of removal of encroachments from the water bodies across the tehsils, the area recovered, measures taken to remove the illegal occupation and the existing encroachments.

"To ascertain the current status and further details of the encroachments that have been removed and the existing condition of the wetlands in the district, we direct the DM to file a fresh report disclosing the names and details along with geo-coordinate of each of the 1,018 wetlands existing in three tehsils," the tribunal said.

"The report will also disclose the extent of the area of the wetland, which is filled with water sources of any waste discharges and the water quality," it added.

The tribunal asked the DM to file a fresh report within eight weeks and posted the matter for further hearing on March 18.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:07 IST, December 7th 2024

Recommended

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MOUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
National Mathematics Day 2024: Lesser-Known Facts About S Ramanujan
Lifestyle News
Viduthalai 2 Remains Steady At Box Office, Mints ₹15.72 Crore In 2 Days
Entertainment News
Christmas 2024: Must-Visit Carnivals In Delhi-NCR
Lifestyle News
'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.