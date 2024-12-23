Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • NIA Arrests Key Aide Of Khalistani Terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa From Mumbai

Published 19:27 IST, December 23rd 2024

NIA Arrests Key Aide Of Khalistani Terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa From Mumbai

The NIA team arrested a key member of designated Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa marking a breakthrough in the Punjab terror conspiracy case.

Reported by: Digital Desk
NIA Arrests Key Aide Of Khalistani Terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa From Mumbai | Image: Representational

New Delhi: The NIA team on Monday arrested a key member of designated Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and gangster Bachitar Singh alias Pavitar Batala marking a breakthrough in the Punjab terror conspiracy case. While probing the case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested the accused from Mumbai after an extensive search operation. The accused was absconding since July 2024. The agency officials are interrogating the accused to determine the details regarding his other terror group members.

According to the NIA, the arrested terror suspect has been identified as Jatinder Singh alias Jyoti, a resident of Punjab’s Gurdaspur. Singh was absconding since the arrest of weapons supplier Baljit Singh alias Rana Bhai in July 2024. The probe agency made extensive technical and on-ground efforts resulting in subsequent arrest of the accused from Mumbai. 

The anti-terror agency has identified Jatinder as a member of the terror gang formed by foreign-based Landa of the banned terrorist organisation, Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and an aide of Batala, who is a close associate of Landa.

The NIA, in its statement, stated that accused Jatinder Singh was providing weapons to on-ground operatives of Landa and Batala in Punjab. Further it was revealed that he was procuring weapons from Madhya Pradesh-based supplier Baljit Singh, who has recently been chargesheeted in the instant case.  

The NIA investigations have further revealed that Jatinder Singh had brought ten pistols from MP and delivered them to operatives of Landa and Batala in Punjab. He had planned to smuggle more weapons from MP into Punjab but was scuttled by NIA’s sustained search operations over the past several months.

A senior NIA official stated that Jatinder’s arrest marks a major step forward in NIA’s efforts to dismantle the terror-gangster nexus by preventing smuggling of arms, ammunitions, explosives etc. and raising of funds for carrying out terrorist acts on the Indian soil.

Further probe into the matter is being carried out. 
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:27 IST, December 23rd 2024

Recommended

Byculla Zoo to Remain Open on Wednesday on account of Christmas
Info
Good News: Kolkata Metro to Run Night Services on Christmas
Info
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Scrapyard in Mumbai, Dousing Ops Underway
India News
National Farmers' Day 2024: Lesser-Known Facts About This Day
Lifestyle News
PM Modi Participates in Christmas Programme Hosted by CBCI | LIVE
India News
Who Is Tanush Kotian? MCA Off-Spinner Elected As Ashwin's Replacement
SportFit
Deepveer Introduce Daughter Dua To Paps In A Private Event, See Photos
Entertainment News
'Don't Understand Why Virat Kohli Blocked Me', Says Rahul Vaidya
Entertainment News
Mercury Drops in Haryana, Punjab After Rain, Gurdaspur Shivers at 4 deg
India News
Hyderabad Police To Approach Supreme Court Over Allu Arjun’s Bail
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.