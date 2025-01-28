Night Before The Big Day: ISRO Set For Historic 100th Launch From Sriharikota

Sriharikota: ISRO is set to make history with its 100th rocket launch on Wednesday from Sriharikota when the Indian Space Agency will lift off GSLV-F15/ NVS-02 rocket carrying the NVS-02 navigation satellite. The launch is scheduled for 6:23 AM from the second launch pad at Sriharikota.

According to ISRO release, it is 8th GSLV operational flight with indigenous Cryogenic stage.

Notably, GSLV-F15 boasts a metallic payload fairing with a 3.4-meter diameter. The GSLV-F15 with indigenous Cryogenic stage will place NVS-02 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.

The GSLV-F15/NVS-02 mission is likely to continue this progress, further strengthening the NavIC system with advanced features.

What is NavIC?

Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) is India's independent regional navigation satellite system designed to provide accurate Position, Velocity and Timing (PVT) service to users in India as well as to region extending about 1500 km beyond Indian land mass. NavIC will provide two types of services, namely, Standard Positioning Service (SPS) and Restricted Service (RS). NavIC's SPS provides a position accuracy of better than 20 m (2s) and timing accuracy better than 40 ns (2s) over the service area, as stated in release.

On May 29, 2023, the GSLV-F12 rocket successfully launched the NVS-01 satellite, weighing 2,232 kg, into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

According to an ISRO statement, the NVS-01 satellite featured an indigenous atomic clock and was designed to enhance the capabilities of NavIC, including L1 band signals for broader service coverage.

What we know about GSLV-F15

GSLV-F15 is the 17th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and 11th flight with Indigenous Cryo stage. It is the 8th operational flight of GSLV with an indigenous Cryogenic stage and 100th Launch from the India’s Spaceport Sriharikota. GSLV-F15 payload fairing is a metallic version with a diameter of 3.4 meters.