Nikhil Kamath Brings Up ‘Melodi’ Memes During Podcast With PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared on the ‘People’ podcast hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath this afternoon, marking his first-ever podcast interview. In the candid conversation, the prime minister opened up about his childhood, education, work ethic, and his approach to life.

As the discussion shifted towards lighter topics, Kamath brought up a meme-worthy subject, playfully linking PM Modi to Italy and the popular "Melodi" memes that have made rounds on social media.

Kamath Brings Up Italy Connection

“My favourite food is pizza. And pizza is from Italy. And people say you know a lot about Italy,” Kamath said with a smile, subtly referencing PM Modi’s perceived camaraderie with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

When PM Modi didn’t immediately respond, Kamath added, “Haven’t you seen these memes?”

The prime minister, known for his composure, brushed aside the remark with a smile and replied, “Nahi, vo toh chalta rehta hai. Main usmein apna time kharab nahi karta (No, all that keeps happening. I don’t waste my time in that).”

From Memes to Meals

Choosing to redirect the conversation, PM Modi spoke about his relationship with food, emphasizing simplicity. “I am not a foodie. Absolutely not,” he said. “That is why, whatever I am served, in whichever country, I relish it.”

Highlighting his modest approach, he admitted, “It is my bad fortune that if you take me to a restaurant, hand me the menu and ask me to choose, I won’t be able to do it.”

Kamath then asked if the prime minister could even visit a restaurant, to which PM Modi replied, “No, I can’t go right now. It has been many years.”

Beyond the Lighter Moments

While the banter provided a glimpse into PM Modi’s personal side, the podcast also covered weightier topics, including policymaking, global conflicts, and encouraging youth participation in politics.