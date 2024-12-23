Nine Booked in Thane for Duping Loan-Seekers of Rs 1.74 Crore

Thane: The Thane police have registered a case against nine persons, including the owner of a financial consultant firm, for allegedly cheating people of Rs 1.74 crore under the pretext of helping them get loans, an official said on Monday.

A 40-year-old builder, resident of Kamothe in neighbouring Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, in his police complaint alleged that the accused offered to help get a loan of Rs 4 crore sanctioned for his profession, and took Rs 24.41 lakh from him as the processing fee.

In a similar manner, the accused also took money from various other persons and did not return it, the official from Naupada police station said without specifying the number of victims. The loan-seekers were collectively duped of Rs 1.74 crore, he said.