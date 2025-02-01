Nirmala Sitharaman's Core Team Poses for Group Pic With 'Digital Tablet' Ahead of Union Budget 2025

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Ministry of Finance to present the Union Budget 2025 in Parliament. She is set to commence her historic eighth budget presentation at 11 am, with expectations high for potential tax relief.

Before departing from the Finance Ministry for Parliament, she displayed the tablet containing the Budget documents.

In her first Budget in 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replaced the long-used leather briefcase for carrying Budget documents with a traditional 'bahi khata', wrapped in red cloth. The following year, she maintained this practice, and amidst the pandemic in 2021, she opted for a digital tablet instead of traditional papers to carry her speech and other Budget documents.

Departing from tradition, she will now deliver the Budget speech using a digital tablet instead of the customary 'bahi khata.'

With the tablet securely enclosed in a red cover adorned with the golden national emblem, she arrived at Parliament after meeting President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan.