Nitish Kumar Welcomes Several Bihar-Specific Initiatives In Budget 2025

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has praised the Union Budget 2025, describing it as a "progressive and forward-thinking" financial plan that promises to accelerate both national and state-level development.

Kumar expressed particular appreciation for several Bihar-specific initiatives, including the creation of the Makhana Board, Greenfield Airports in Bihar and the Western Kosi Canal Project in Mithilaanchal, and said all this will significantly contribute to the state's economic growth and infrastructure expansion.

In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), CM wrote, “The Union Budget is positive and welcome. This budget of the Central Government is progressive and forward-looking. Through this budget, the Central Government has taken several steps to further increase the pace of development of the country. The announcements made for Bihar in the budget will further accelerate the development of Bihar.”

"The establishment of a Makhana Board in the state to improve the production, processing, value addition and marketing of Makhana will benefit Makhana farmers. Providing the facility of greenfield airports in Bihar to meet the future needs of the state will increase the number of international flights, which will greatly benefit the people here and will also accelerate the economic development of the state," he added.

Highlighting other significant announcements CM said, “The farmers here will benefit from financial assistance for the Western Kosi Canal Project in Mithilaanchal. In this budget, provision has been made for the expansion of Patna IIT, which will promote technical education. The establishment of the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management in Bihar will provide skills, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities to the youth and will promote food processing activities in eastern India.”

Addressing broader national measures, Kumar appreciated the income tax exemption increase to Rs 12 lakh, providing substantial relief to the middle class.

“The middle class has got a lot of relief by getting an exemption of up to Rs 12 lakh in the income tax slab. Farmers will benefit from increasing the loan limit on Kisan Credit Card from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Increasing the MSME credit guarantee cover for micro-enterprises from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore will increase employment opportunities,”

"Many steps have been taken in the interest of the poor, youth and farmers in the budget, which is welcome. I thank the respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a better budget," added the post.

Meanwhile, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha slammed opposition leaders for allegedly referring to the budget as the 'Bihar budget'.

Sanjay Kumar Jha said, “...The people didn't expect such a huge relief on income tax for the middle class... The Finance Minister made so many announcements for farmer welfare. It is an extremely progressive budget... What problem do they (the opposition) have with Bihar? They never did anything for Bihar... They are calling it Bihar's budget because PM Narendra Modi extended help to the state... People who are making such statements are against Bihar...”

In her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several sops for Bihar where assembly polls are due towards the end of this year.

She announced that Greenfield airports will be felicitated in Bihar in addition to the expansion of the capacity of the Patna Airport and a brownfield airport in Bihta. Sitharaman said, “Greenfield airports will be felicitated in Bihar to meet the future needs of the state. These will be in addition to the expansion of the capacity of Patna airport and a brownfield airport in Bihta."