Published 14:02 IST, February 6th 2025
No Custodial Torture, Makhan Din Took His Own Life After Getting Exposed: J&K Police Sources Rebuts Mehbooba's Allegations
Hours after allegations of custodial torture and death of Makhan Din levelled by PDP Chief and Former JK CM Mehbooba Mufti, JK Police has rebutted the claims.
- India News
- 2 min read
Jammu & Kashmir: Hours after allegations of custodial torture and death of Makhan Din levelled by PDP Chief and Former JK CM Mehbooba Mufti, Jammu Kashmir Police has rebutted the claims and have said that Makhan committed suicide after getting exposed during questioning by Police of his terror links. Police sources have said that there was no custodial torture of Makhan Din and he was sent back after questioning by Jammu Kashmir Police.
Police sources informed Republic that Makhan, the nephew of Pakistan Exfiltrated Terrorist Swar Din @ Swaru Gujar, was a dreaded Over Ground Worker (OGW) actively assisting terrorists with food, logistics, and terror planning. Police investigation revealed that he was supporting the same group responsible for the Badnotta Army Convoy Attack in July 2024, in which five Army jawans were martyred.
In month of July, Five Indian Army jawans were killed when two vehicles were ambushed by terrorists in Badnota area in broad daylight. Five other soldiers were injured in this deadly terror attack by a group of Jaish E Mohammad and later terrorists escaped in the forests.
Sources further added that this group who was helped by Makhan was also behind the killing of Head Constable Bashir during the Kohag operation. "Makhan was having suspicious contacts in Pakistan and other foreign countries. There was no custodial torture or injury; he was questioned, his role was exposed, and after returning home, he committed suicide," added sources.
Taking to Social Media platform X, Mehbooba wrote, "Shocking news from Kathua: Makhan Din, aged 25 from Perody, Billawar, was detained by the SHO of Billawar on false charges of being an Over Ground Worker (OGW). He was reportedly subjected to brutal thrashing and torture, forced into a confession, and tragically found dead today. The area has been sealed off, and internet services have been cut, leading to widespread panic. There's an ongoing crackdown, with more individuals being picked up .This incident appears to follow a troubling pattern of targeting innocent youths on fabricated charges. I urge the Director General J&K Police Nalin Prabhat to initiate an immediate investigation".
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 14:02 IST, February 6th 2025