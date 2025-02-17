No End To Appeasement Politics As Telangana Govt Reduces Work Hours for Muslim Employees During Ramzan

Hyderabad: In no end to appeasement politics by the Congress , the Telangana government has issued a new directive allowing Muslim employees in government offices to leave early from work for offering prayers during the month of Ramzan.

According to the directive, Muslim government employees are entitled to leave early from work by 4 pm for offering prayers during Ramzan.

The government further said that the directive will reman valid during the entire month of Ramzan, starting from March 2 till March 31.

In an official communique, Congress-led Telangana government said, “Government hereby permits all the Government Muslim Employees/ Teachers / Contract / Out-sourcing / Boards / Corporations & Public Sector Employees working in the State to leave their Offices / Schools at 4.00 pm during the Holy Month of "RAMZAN" i.e., from 02.03.2025 to 31.03.2025 (both days inclusive) to offer necessary prayers, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of services during the above period”.

The holy month of Ramzan is a 3-4 weeks long period during which Muslims observe fast. They fast from dawn until sunset, offer prayers and indulge in community activities.