Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • No End To Appeasement Politics As Telangana Govt Reduces Work Hours for Muslim Employees During Ramzan

Updated 19:58 IST, February 17th 2025

No End To Appeasement Politics As Telangana Govt Reduces Work Hours for Muslim Employees During Ramzan

Telangana government in a new directive has said that Muslim employees can leave early from work during the month of Ramzan .

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Representational image | Image: AI photo

Hyderabad: In no end to appeasement politics by the Congress , the Telangana government has issued a new directive allowing Muslim employees in government offices to leave early from work for offering prayers during the month of Ramzan.

According to the directive, Muslim government employees are entitled to leave early from work by 4 pm for offering prayers during Ramzan.

The government further said that the directive will reman valid during the entire month of Ramzan, starting from March 2 till March 31.

In an official communique, Congress-led Telangana government said, “Government hereby permits all the Government Muslim Employees/ Teachers / Contract / Out-sourcing / Boards / Corporations & Public Sector Employees working in the State to leave their Offices / Schools at 4.00 pm during the Holy Month of "RAMZAN" i.e., from 02.03.2025 to 31.03.2025 (both days inclusive) to offer necessary prayers, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of services during the above period”.

The holy month of Ramzan is a 3-4 weeks long period during which Muslims observe fast. They fast from dawn until sunset, offer prayers and indulge in community activities.

The month of Ramzan is a spiritual and significant time for Muslims, however, every year, the dates of Ramadan vary depending on the sighting of the moon.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 18:45 IST, February 17th 2025

Congress

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: