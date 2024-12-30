Search icon
Published 18:48 IST, December 30th 2024

No Exit From Rajiv Chowk Metro Station After 9 PM on New Year's Eve

To ensure public safety, commuters will not be allowed to exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm on New Year's Eve, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
No Exit From Rajiv Chowk Metro Station After 9 PM on New Year's Eve | Image: x

New Delhi: To ensure public safety, commuters will not be allowed to exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm on New Year's Eve, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Monday.

However, the entry of passengers into the station will be allowed.

DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said as advised by police authorities, to ensure public safety and manage crowds on New Year's Eve on Tuesday, exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed from 9 pm onwards.

The entry of passengers will be allowed until the departure of the last train from Rajiv Chowk station on Tuesday, he said.

Additionally, from 8 pm onwards, QR tickets for Rajiv Chowk station will not be issued through DMRC's mobile application to facilitate smooth implementation of these measures, he added.

Dayal said metro services on the rest of the network will operate as per the regular timetable. Commuters are requested to plan their journeys accordingly and cooperate with the authorities. 

Updated 18:48 IST, December 30th 2024

