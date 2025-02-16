Search icon
  No Idea Why This Happened....: Son Opens Up About Mother's Tragic Death in NDLS Stampede

Updated 08:10 IST, February 16th 2025

No Idea Why This Happened....: Son Opens Up About Mother’s Tragic Death in NDLS Stampede

Pappu further mentioned that he had no idea how the crowd suddenly grew and expressed concerns about the lack of adequate police presence at the station.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Tanisha Rajput
No Idea Why This Happened....: Son Opens Up About Mother’s Tragic Death in NDLS Stampede | Image: Republic

New Delhi: At least 18 people were killed, and dozens more were injured in a stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night.

Among the victims was Pappu’s mother. Recalling the tragedy, Pappu, who was travelling with his family to their home in Chhapra, Bihar , shared his grief. "My mother passed away in the stampede. The doctor confirmed her death. We were on our way to Bihar," he said.

Pappu further mentioned that he had no idea how the crowd suddenly grew and expressed concerns about the lack of adequate police presence at the station.

"My mother died in the stampede. The doctor confirmed her death. We were going to our home in Chhapra, Bihar. We have no idea why this happened, so many people came all of a sudden and started pushing each other... There were no police," he told media.

However, footage obtained by Republic Media Network revealed that Pappuwho might have been in a state of shock later stated that it was his mother-in-law, around 40 years old, who had died in the incident.

Delhi Railway Station Stampede: 18 Killed, High-Level Committee Formed

An unprecedented rush at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night caused a stampede near platforms numbers 13 and 14; several passengers fainted, causing a rush and therefore a stampede situation. The death toll in the Delhi stampede stands at 18, including 14 women and four children.

The stampede caused at the New Delhi Railway Station at around 10 pm on Saturday has claimed 18 lives so far and the death toll is expected to rise further. The passengers who have lost their lives include 14 women and four children. Several others have been seriously injured and were taken to the LNJP Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

A compensation has been announced for the kin of the deceased and those who have been injured in the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station. The families of the deceased will be given Rs 10 lakh compensation, those who have been seriously injured will be given Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh will be given to the passengers who have suffered minor injuries.

Published 08:04 IST, February 16th 2025

Bihar

