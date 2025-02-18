No New Shows, Can't Leave Country: Ranveer Allahbadia Faces SC’s Wrath | Full List of Relief and Restrictions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has granted relief to influencer Ranveer Allahbadia by protecting him from arrest over his controversial remarks during a YouTube show, but it has imposed stringent conditions following his obscene comment on comedian Samay Raina’s show, India's Got Latent.

The Court strongly criticised Allahbadia, with Justice Surya Kant calling his comments "unacceptable" and stating, "There is something dirty in his mind which has been vomited on the YouTube show."

However, the bench agreed to the submissions of senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing the influencer, that Allahbadia be protected from arrest keeping in mind the filing of multiple FIRs on the same issue as well as the death threats against him.

Relief for Allahbadia

The Court granted him protection from arrest.

No FIR shall be filed based on his comments in the India's Got Latent show.

Allahbadia can approach local police in Maharashtra and Assam for protection if he faces any threat to his life or liberty during the investigation.

If any other FIR is filed in Jaipur, the arrest shall remain stayed.

Restrictions on Allahbadia

Allahbadia must deposit his passport with the Thane police.

He cannot leave the country without permission from the Supreme Court.

Allahbadia, along with his associates, including Samay Raina and Apoorva Makhija, is prohibited from hosting any further shows for the time being.

Despite the relief provided, the Court made it clear that Allahbadia would still face consequences for his offensive remarks about “watching your parents have sex” on India's Got Latent.

Besides granting him protection from any coercive action in FIRs lodged in Mumbai and Guwahati, the bench also sought responses from the Centre, Maharashtra and Assam governments on Allahbadia's plea seeking clubbing and quashing of multiple FIRs against him.

An Assam police team was in Pune to issue a summons to Raina in connection with a case filed in the northeastern state over his now-deleted YouTube show. Raina has a house in Balewadi in Pune.

On Monday, a case was registered in Guwahati by a resident for alleged promotion of obscenity in a publicly accessible online show. Besides Allahbadia and Raina, others named in the case in Assam are Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.

Earlier, Allahabadia was asked to remain present at Mumbai's Khar police station by the Mumbai police. The YouTuber is also facing a police complaint in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.