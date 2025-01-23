‘No Problem With Annamalai’: Kushboo Sundar Reveals What Kept Her Out Of Tami Nadu Campaign

New Delhi: Rejecting all the claims about having any bone of contention with Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai, actor-turned-politician Kushboo Sundar said that it was due to health reasons she decided to skip the campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in the southern state.

Gracing the occasion at the Republic India Women’s Summit, BJP leader Kushboo Sundar, in an exclusive interview, said that she has her own style of working in politics.

‘No Problem With Annamalai’

“I have no problem with Annamalai. I respect him, and he is my state leader. I have my own way of functioning; probably that does not gel with many out there. I am not somebody who is at the beck and call. I am not somebody who will go and ask for work. I am not in politics for money and publicity. My working style is a little bit different from others. Even if I am in politics, I keep my integrity and dignity at the forefront,” Kushboo Sundar said.

Kushboo Sundar Reveals What Kept Her Out of Poll Campaign

“I had a health issue. I was asked by doctors not to travel…I started my campaign but i was in such bad pain that doctors asked me not to travel for three months. One cannot campaign from home if you are not meeting people. I am somebody who would love to be with people. I love to be with the crowd, walk and talk with them,” she said.

In 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP drew a blank in Tamil Nadu, however, it increased its vote share to 11.3 per cent in the DMK-ruled state.

The Republic India Women's Summit touched upon issues such as Winning Against All Odds, Agents of Change, Smarter Healthcare, Women in Technology, Rhythm and Resilience, From Page to Purpose, Divine Feminine among others.