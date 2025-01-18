No Respite From Fog Soon In Prayagraj, Situation Likely To Improve After Jan 20: IMD

Prayagraj: India Meteorological Department on Saturday said that Prayagraj where the Maha Kumbh is currently underway, will continue to witness fog conditions till January 20.

IMD official also mentioned that distribution of fog intensity will likely decrease after January 20.

“In Prayagraj, where Maha Kumbh is being held, fog conditions are expected to persist till 20 January…Over the Western Himalayan region, rainfall is likely to continue for the next 5 days. It will increase from 21 January and peak around 22-23 January. Over the plains, rainfall is likely to start on 22 January and continue into 23 January,” IMD Scientist Dr Soma Sen Roy said.

In just six days of the Maha Kumbh Mela, more than seven crore devotees, Kalpavasis, and revered seers have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Govt Estimates 45 Crore People To Attend Maha Kumbh

The Uttar Pradesh government estimates that more than 45 crore people will attend the Maha Kumbh this time, according to an official statement.

With such a massive influx of devotees, the security of the crowd is a major challenge for the Maha Kumbh Police, the statement said.

However, the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), set up in the fair area, is proving to be a boon in managing the crowd.