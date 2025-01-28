No Shorts Please! Siddhivinayak Temple Bans 'Inappropriate' Clothes, Implements Dress Code | Detailed Guidelines Here

New Delhi: Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple’s management committee on Tuesday announced the implementation of a strict dress code for all devotees visiting the temple.

The management committee issued a statement saying, “Devotees visiting Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple should wear clothes that maintain decency and respect for the holiness of the temple. Those wearing inappropriate attire, such as cut-off jeans, skirts, revealing clothes, or minimal clothing, will not be allowed to have darshan (viewing) of Lord Ganapati.”