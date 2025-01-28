  • News /
  • India News /
  • No Shorts Please! Siddhivinayak Temple Bans 'Inappropriate' Clothes, Implements Dress Code | Detailed Guidelines Here

Published 17:08 IST, January 28th 2025

No Shorts Please! Siddhivinayak Temple Bans 'Inappropriate' Clothes, Implements Dress Code | Detailed Guidelines Here

Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple’s management committee has announced the implementation of a strict dress code for all devotees.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple’s management committee has announced the implementation of a strict dress code for all devotees. | Image: X

New Delhi: Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple’s management committee on Tuesday announced the implementation of a strict dress code for all devotees visiting the temple.

The management committee issued a statement saying, “Devotees visiting Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple should wear clothes that maintain decency and respect for the holiness of the temple. Those wearing inappropriate attire, such as cut-off jeans, skirts, revealing clothes, or minimal clothing, will not be allowed to have darshan (viewing) of Lord Ganapati.”

It further stated, “Devotees are urged to wear attire that is in line with the values of Indian culture and respect the sacred atmosphere of the temple."

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:08 IST, January 28th 2025

Recommended

Delhi Elections: Amit Shah Holds Mega Roadshow in Kasturba Nagar | LIVE
India News
IND Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak Shares Plan Of Action For Rohit-Virat
SportFit
Mumbai Police's Detailed Press Conference on Saif Stabbing Case | LIVE
Entertainment News
Mahakumbh 2025: Authorities Issue Advisory for 'Mauni Amavasya Snan'
India News
Yogi's Stinging Attack On AAP, Accuses Them Of Aiding Rohingyas
Election News
DeepSeek vs ChatGPT: How Do Their Answers Stack Up?
World News
Dozens Take Oath of US Citizenship Defying Trump's Deportation Promise
World News
Delhi's Virat Kohli Checks In At Kotla, Enjoys 'Kadhi Chawal' For Lunch
SportFit
Kerala State Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-452 TUESDAY Check Winners
Utility News
Postpone Ayodhya Visit For 15-20 Days: Ram Temple Trust Urges Devotees
India News